Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSQW ISIN: CA41755P1053 Ticker-Symbol: 2CN 
Tradegate
10.10.19
17:41 Uhr
0,243 Euro
-0,006
-2,56 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,230
0,254
13:16
0,230
0,254
11:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HARVEST ONE CANNABIS
HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC0,243-2,56 %