Rhinogram Partners with athenahealth's Marketplace Program to make virtual care simple, efficient, and secure

Rhinogram Partners with athenahealth to Bring the Power of Speech Recognition to the Exam Room

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2019 / Rhinogram, a provider of cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant telehealth solutions, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through athenahealth's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of 160,000 healthcare providers to enable a better patient experience by making remote healthcare possible through secure, text-based patient engagement while simplifying communication and minimizing office interruptions. Rhinogram enables real-time virtual encounters without patients ever having to download an app.

"Patients want convenient, easy access to their healthcare. With Rhinogram, patients can text their providers and vice versa, so medical practices can not only engage with patients wherever they may be located, but also seamlessly adapt to their practice's unique workflow," said Kathy Ford, President and Chief Product Officer of Rhinogram. "Rhinogram removes the barriers between practices and their patients, fostering greater engagement and in the end, better health outcomes. This collaboration with athenahealth marks yet another successful integration to our platform with one of the leading electronic health record systems in healthcare."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for hospital and ambulatory clients. The company's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Rhinogram joins a network of like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to disrupt established approaches in healthcare that simply aren't working, aren't good enough, or aren't advancing the industry and help providers thrive in the face of industry change.

To learn more about Rhinogram's new integrated application, please visit Rhinogram's product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Rhinogram

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhinogram is a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant telehealth communications - connecting patients, clinicians and office administrators through confidential, text-based interactions in real time. The company's telehealth platform, which supports multimedia messaging and Facebook messenger communication, seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows.

With Rhinogram, providers can better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre- and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments to realize value-based care success and deliver a quality experience that drives patient loyalty.

