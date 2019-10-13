ATX over 3000 again, Lenzing, Frequentis and Porr strongest this week. News from Erste Group, S Immo, voestalpine, Lenzing, OMV, Vienna Airport, Agrana, Atrium, Addiko and FACC. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 2,82% to 3.005,64 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 9,46%. Up to now there were 100 days with a positive and 99 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 8,96% away, from the low 9,46%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,33%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,14%. These are the best-performers this week: voestalpine 7,29% in front of Porr 7,14% and RBI 6,34%. And the following stocks performed worst: Addiko Bank -9,64% in front of Valneva -4,83% and Zumtobel -4,16%. Further highlights this week: Lenzing for 7 days in a row up (6,3% ...

