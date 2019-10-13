Atrium: Atrium European Real Estate board's independent committee reaffirmed its recommendation of Gazit-Globe's offer to acquire the Atrium shares it doesn't already own for Euro 3.75 per share in cash to the minority shareholders. Atrium says no superior proposal was received during a go-shop period, though the company engaged with 35 potential investors. Gazit has been a material investor in Atrium for eleven years and has and continues to be a strong supporter of the Company's strategy. Regardless of the outcome of the Acquisition, Gazit will continue to support Atrium and its strategy going forward for the benefit of all shareholders.Atrium: weekly performance: 0.27% Addiko: Moody's places Addiko Bank AG's deposit ratings onreview for upgrade and assigns first time Ba3 rating to ...

