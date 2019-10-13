Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 13.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PMK5 ISIN: AT000ADDIKO0 Ticker-Symbol: ZYE1 
Tradegate
11.10.19
13:10 Uhr
15,098 Euro
+0,058
+0,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADDIKO BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADDIKO BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,044
15,194
12.10.
14,980
15,130
11.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADDIKO BANK
ADDIKO BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADDIKO BANK AG15,098+0,39 %
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED3,695-0,27 %
FACC AG10,840+5,04 %