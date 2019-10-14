Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 14.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DM72 ISIN: BMG4709J1071 Ticker-Symbol: SUT1 
Stuttgart
11.10.19
08:04 Uhr
0,109 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
IDG ENERGY INVESTMENT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDG ENERGY INVESTMENT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IDG ENERGY INVESTMENT
IDG ENERGY INVESTMENT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IDG ENERGY INVESTMENT LTD0,1090,00 %