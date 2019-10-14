Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-10-14 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 05.06.2019 - Subscription FRGTE Frigate RIG 10.04.2020 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.10.2019 Government LTGCB02029A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB02029A Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.10.2019 Extraordinary SKN1T Skano Group TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.10.2019 Extraordinary IVL1L Invalda INVL VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.10.2019 Extraordinary DPK1R Ditton pievadkežu RIG General Meeting rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.10.2019 Extraordinary ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN General Meeting Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.10.2019 Interim report, 9 LHV LHV Group TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.10.2019 Sales figures NTU1L Novaturas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.10.2019 Government LVGA000025A Valsts Kase / RIG securities Treasury of Latvia auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.10.2019 Coupon payment NHCA049022A New Hanza Capital RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2019 Interim report, 9 TEL1L Telia Lietuva VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2019 Interim report, 9 BLT1T Baltika TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2019 Coupon payment ALTM013024A Attistibas finanšu RIG date institucija Altum -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2019 Coupon payment UPPB080022FA UPP & CO Kauno 53 TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.10.2019 Extraordinary INR1L INVL Baltic Real VLN General Meeting Estate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.10.2019 Extraordinary INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.10.2019 Extraordinary INC1L INVL Technology VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.