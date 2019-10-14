Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 14.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884072 ISIN: US8807791038 Ticker-Symbol: TXG 
Frankfurt
14.10.19
09:14 Uhr
22,400 Euro
+0,400
+1,82 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TEREX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEREX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,400
22,600
13:04
22,400
22,600
13:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TEREX
TEREX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TEREX CORPORATION22,400+1,82 %