ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) Will Showcase Its All-Electric Commercial Vehicles at Three California Clean Air Expos and Conferences, October 15th to 17th

ADOMANI heads to Sacramento, Pasadena, and Riverside to showcase their all-electric truck, cutaway van, and NEV to decision makers and fleet buyers

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, is deploying their sales and marketing team to three California Clean Air Expos and Conferences between October 15th and 17th. Teams are presenting the ADOMANI all-electric cab and chassis truck, stake bed truck, logistic vans and NEV at the Green California School Summit in Pasadena; AltCar Expo in Riverside, and the NorCal Clean Fleet Technology Conference in Sacramento.

According to the American Lung Association's State of the Air 2019 Report, California cities, such as Los Angeles, Sacramento, and San Diego, have some of the nation's most unhealthy air quality, which affects the health of millions of residences annually. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) identifies the primary source of air pollution as gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles, especially in urban areas and along heavily traveled transportation corridors in the state. CARB's mission is to reduce the levels of cancer-causing air toxins by reducing particulate matter (pollutants) from vehicles and other sources. The electrification of vehicles is one primary remedy to California's poor air quality.

ADOMANI is a pioneer in California for commercial electric vehicles. Its Powered by ADOMANI all-electric purpose-built school bus drivetrain installed in school buses was the first step toward helping California communities and schools reduce particulate matter that affects the health of school-aged children, the people working in and around the vehicles, and the communities surrounding the schools. Since the introduction of the zero-emission school bus drivetrain, ADOMANI introduced the all-electric class 3 and 4 cab and chassis truck, cutaway and logistic vans, and the neighborhood electric vehicles (NEV) that serve school districts as well as municipalities, as well as local and last-mile delivery businesses.

There were over a half million-medium duty (class 3-7) trucks sold in the US in 2018 according to data from Trailer-Bodybuilders.com. The data shows that 2019 sales are not slowing. With available funding from CARB and various other agencies for all-electric medium-duty trucks in California, ADOMANI believes that it has positioned itself as a recognizable and trusted brand in the commercial EV space.

"We're practically the only commercial EV company with an inventory of zero-emission trucks, cutaway vans, and NEVs ready to sell to schools and business throughout California and the rest of the nation," said Jim Reynolds, President, and CEO of ADOMANI. "Because of our success in the electric school bus market, we're approaching the commercial market with the same methodical strategy. That is, we are aligning ourselves for maximum exposure at events across California and the nation and educating consumers and government officials on the benefits of our purpose-built all-electric vehicles over the competitors' products that are often re-powered or conversion vehicles," Reynolds concluded.

To learn more about how ADOMANI can help you save on the total cost of vehicle ownership while meeting state and local regulations, stop by at one of the three conferences next week: The Green California Schools & Community Colleges Summit on October 16-17 in Pasadena, California; The AltCar Expo with CARB in Riverside on October 16; and the NorCal Clean Fleet Technology Conference & Expo in Sacramento, October 15 to 17th. Additional information is available on our website at www.adomanielectric.com.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI is also a provider of new zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com

