Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PAHQ ISIN: CA72765Q8829 Ticker-Symbol: P6MB 
Tradegate
11.10.19
10:04 Uhr
1,430 Euro
-0,010
-0,69 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,380
1,430
16:36
1,380
1,430
16:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BENTON RESOURCES
BENTON RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BENTON RESOURCES INC0,0260,00 %
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD1,430-0,69 %
REGENCY GOLD CORP--