Advanced electric mobility platform maker REE will introduce concept platform for super versatile electric and autonomous vehicles at the Tokyo Motor Show next week as part of its collaboration with a global leading OEM to shape the mobility concept of the future

Tokyo Motor Show -- Today, REE announced that its ultra-modular, advanced, corner module for electric and autonomous vehicles (EVs and AVs) will be displayed alongside a global OEM partner at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show, October 24-November 4, 2019. Details of the OEM partnership will be revealed on October 23, the first press day of the event. Visitors at this year's exhibition will see product demos of REE's corner module technology that is poised to upend automotive manufacturing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015006051/en/

REE's modular technology is designed from its core to support the diverse range of shapes, services and requirements the new e-mobility world brings. (Graphic: Business Wire)

REE brings unmatched modularity and efficiency to the electric-mobility landscape. The company has redesigned all drive vehicle components that are typically found on the chassis, including the motor, steering, suspension, drivetrain, data unit for AI preventative maintenance, brake, thermal systems, and electronics, and engineered them into a compact area of the wheel arches known as corner modules.

REE's corner module technology not only brings greater efficiency to the mobility of people and goods, but it will enable mobility players to provide advanced services never before possible, reshaping the future of e-mobility. REE's modular technology is designed from its core to support the diverse range of shapes, services and requirements the new e-mobility world brings.

"This exciting OEM collaboration is a major milestone for REE, we both share the goal to bring a more modular, innovative and efficient EV and AV solutions," said Daniel Barel, Co-Founder and CEO of REE. "Through our onsite display at the Tokyo Motor Show with this strategic OEM partner, we'll showcase the first real-world integration of our technology and provide visitors with deep understanding of what we believe to be the new standard for all EV development."

The super-efficient space allowed by REE's technology not only enables newfound vehicle design and configuration freedoms, it also allows for more batteries, safety technology, and storage to be integrated seamlessly. The reduction in weight means lower running costs and reduced environmental footprint. And because the technology is modular, maintenance is simplified and fast. REE's solution works with any electric vehicle to bring new driving value and efficiency as well as reduced vehicle development and maintenance costs to OEMs and drivers alike.

To request a one-on-one demo with the REE team, please email info@ree.auto.

About REE

REE is fundamentally reinventing the way in which vehicles are built through best-in-class technologies and an innovative design. The company's architecture solution integrates the motors, steering, suspension, drivetrain, sensing, brakes, thermal systems, and power management into the wheel well. By concentrating all drive components into such a small footprint, REE offers a completely flat and modular chassis that allows optimal design flexibility and multiple body configurations on a single platform. This unique approach reduces vehicle space and weight, increases efficiency and allows manufacturers to easily redesign and repurpose vehicles to meet radically shifting automotive and commercial vehicle needs. REE's solution is set to be crucial to the electrification process and will play a key role in shaping the future of mobility. REE was founded by Daniel Barel and Ahishay Sardes. More information about REE can be found at: www.ree.auto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015006051/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Anthony Jean

ree@antennagroup.com

+1 917.294.2399