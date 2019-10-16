Fastbase Inc.: CORRECTION: Fastbase Inc Engage Accounting Firm to become OTC-current

This Press Release Replaces the Press Release Issued on September 12, 2019 at 11:45 AM EDT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / Fastbase Inc. (OTC PINK:FBSE) ("the Company") announces that Blue Chip Accounting, LLC Certified Public Accountants has been engaged to assist management in preparing the Company's financial statements in preparation for an audit by an independent audit firm.

Blue Chip Accounting has begun its contracted work which consists of preparing the company's financials for the year ending December 31, 2018. Upon completion, they will begin preparing the quarterly financial statements for each quarter through September 30, 2019. The financial statements being prepared are required for the company to become current on its filings with OTCMarkets.com.

CEO Rasmus Refer commented, "Engaging Blue Chip Accounting is an essential benchmark the company has completed. I look forward to providing updates to shareholders about the company's progress in completing the financial statements and the process of being current on OTC filings."

Blue Chip Accounting specializes in the filings and needs of public companies. They provide high quality, cost effective and timely services and have great experience in reverse mergers.

About Fastbase Inc.

Combining our proprietary business database with web traffic data from almost 1 million websites, Fastbase is revealing website visitor information to leading companies and blue-chip brands globally.

Fastbase is analyzing a constantly growing number of 6 billion website visitors each month, revealing the search keywords/phrases used and a list of businesses that are visiting the website each month.

Fastbase is transforming traditional web analytics data into actionable knowledge and identification of web traffic.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, risks of managing growth, governmental regulatory risks, technology development risks, schedule slippage risks, and political and other business risks.

