Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890963 ISIN: NL0000009082 Ticker-Symbol: KPN 
Tradegate
16.10.19
18:38 Uhr
2,928 Euro
-0,008
-0,27 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,925
2,945
18:16
2,928
2,945
18:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KPN
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV2,928-0,27 %