Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JJT8 ISIN: BMG2161E1113 Ticker-Symbol: KG0A 
Frankfurt
17.10.19
10:30 Uhr
0,070 Euro
-0,004
-5,41 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,080
0,114
14:10
0,076
0,123
14:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LTD0,070-5,41 %