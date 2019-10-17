The latest date for hearing the petition will fall just four days after shareholders vote on a proposed Chinese state-backed HK$1.55 billion bail-out of the business.Struggling solar project developer and building-integrated PV manufacturer Singyes Solar this afternoon reported its court date to dispute a winding-up petition has been adjourned again. Singyes is facing an attempt by the Hong Kong branch of Deutsche Bank to wind up the business over a disputed US$6.27 million debt. The Chinese solar company was originally due at the Hong Kong High Court to contest the petition on October 2 but the ...

