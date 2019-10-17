Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2019) - Biocure Technology Inc. (CSE: CURE) (OTCQB: BICTF) (the "Company" or "Biocure") is pleased to announce that Biocure Pharm Corp.("BPK"), a subsidiary of the Company has appointed CLIPS (Clinical Professional Services) as the CRO (Contract Research Organization) to proceed with a Clinical Trial for CAR-T products in Korea. After reviewing multiple competent CRO's in Korea and multiple meetings with them, BPK has selected CLIPS who has outstanding experience as well as expertise in gene therapies and cell therapies. In addition, their knowledge on the clinical trials convinced BPK it could achieve a successful clinical trial for CAR-T products within the given timeline.

Dr. Sang Mok Lee, a CEO and President of Biocure as well as BPK states, "I am pleased to appoint CLIPS as our CRO to proceed to a clinical trial for CAR-T products in Korea, where our Company targets the first commercialization of our CAR-T products. Biocure has successfully completed there pre-clinical trial in Korea last October 2018 and now is fully geared to speed up the process of clinical trial in Korea through this CRO appointment. We should be able to start a clinical trial in Korea no later than January 2020 and in Germany within 2Q, 2020. Biocure will continue to make every effort to commercialize CAR-T products as soon as possible to meet the expectations of our shareholders."

About Biocure

Biocure is a South Korean based Bio Pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and potential commercialization of biosimilar pharmaceutical products. Biocure is in the process of pre-clinical trials of five major biosimilar products in South Korea, including Interferon Beta 1b, PEG-Filgrastim and Ranibizumab as well as CAR-T Cell Therapy. Interferon Beta 1b is used for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis ("MS") Filgrastim is used to treat neutropenia, a lack of certain white blood cells caused by bone marrow transplants, chemotherapy, and other conditions. Ranibizumab is used for treating macular degeneration. It is also used to treat a type of eye problem known as macular edema, as well as certain eye problems caused by diabetes. Biocure is also developing a foot and mouth disease vaccine and a hair growth production product.

For further information, please contact:

Biocure Technology Inc. Telephone: 604-609-7146, or info@biocuretech.com

