Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2019) - Captiva Verde Land Corp. (CSE: PWR) (the "Company" or "Captiva"), is pleased to announce that further to its news release of October 2, 2019, where Captiva has executed a share exchange agreement to acquire Salud Esmeralda de Mexico SA de CV, ("Esmeralda") and where Esmeralda holds a comprehensive pharmaceutical license to sell, market and distribute an entire suite of pharmaceutical, health, wellness and veterinarian products which include all narcotic, psychoactive and non-psychoactive drugs listed under Groups I, II & III in Mexico, Esmeralda has today received a letter from the Chairman of the 380,000 member Health Care Workers Union in Mexico for Esmeralda to distribute and sell medicinal products to the Union.

The translation of the letter from the Union to Esmeralda is as follows:

"Based on the various talks and meetings held with you, through this channel we wish to express our intention to conclude an agreement for the distribution of medicinal products between our union organization and your company, at the preferential prices offered. In consideration, the medications must meet optimal conditions of quality, excellence, service and in addition to being approved by the corresponding authorities, and, consequently, strict compliance with all laws, regulations and various legal provisions in that matter. Without further for the moment, I am at your service," Signed by the Chairman of the National Union of Workers in the Service of the Ministry of Health.

Esmeralda and its team and advisors have over 200 years of experience in high level executive positions in Mexico, including energy, health, natural resources, government, business and the military. Captiva Management is of the opinion that this development has serious positive benefits for Captiva and forms a solid roadmap in Mexico. As the final terms are being negotiated, this news release will prevent selective disclosure from now to final completion.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors



"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cell: (949) 903-5906

E-mail: westernwind@shaw.ca

www.captiva-verde.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48870