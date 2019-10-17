Bar Harbor Bank and Trust: Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Third Quarter Results; Dividend Declared

BAR HARBOR, MAINE / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB or the "Company") reported third quarter 2019 net income of $5.0 million, or $0.32 diluted earnings per share. Net income in the third quarter of 2018 was $9.0 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share. The non-GAAP measure of core earnings in the third quarter 2019 totaled $7.3 million, or $0.47 diluted earnings per share, a 15% increase from the prior quarter. Core earnings per share excludes $0.15 per share of non-core charges related to acquisition and restructuring expenses associated with our previously announced strategic review.

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (compared to prior quarter):

11% annualized growth in commercial loans

29% annualized growth in non-maturity deposits

10 basis point expansion in net interest margin

3% increase in non-interest income

0.53% non-performing assets to total assets

President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard stated, "We are very excited about the direction our Company is headed. It was a good quarter with improvements across our performance metrics driven by a team focused on the profitability of our operations and initiatives to enhance revenue and create expense efficiencies. We continued to actively manage the balance sheet focusing on core operations and taking advantage of the interest rate environment as we executed a planned deleveraging strategy which resulted in decreasing the securities portfolio by nearly $73.0 million and using the proceeds to pay off higher cost borrowings. This resulted in yields from securities expanding 15 basis points and borrowings costs decreasing 12 basis points compared to the prior quarter. Our commercial team once again delivered another quarter of strong double digit growth across our three state footprint including our loan production office in Portland, Maine, which also contributed to significant customer derivative income. Loan quality continues to be strong with net charge-offs close to zero which is indicative of our disciplined approach to credit quality, risk mitigation, and an effort focused on proven operators with appropriate loan structures. Growth in non-maturity deposits was up during the quarter, 29% on an annualized basis. This is the direct result of the sales culture we've been cultivating over the past year under new leadership. All of these efforts in the quarter resulted in a 6% annualized increase to tangible book value per share."

Mr. Simard further stated, "We completed our strategic review in the third quarter which we announced in the second quarter. This review positions us for improved profitability and judicious deployment of capital, while balancing liquidity and core deposit growth. The results of our strategic review included a branch optimization exercise that evaluated fixed assets, staffing models, and business and operational processes. Towards the end of September we announced our intent to close five branches by year-end and identified other non-branch properties to consolidate across our footprint. In addition we continue to consolidate processes within our wealth management businesses to increase efficiency while improving customer service. These strategic decisions along with the elimination of other redundancies and implemented efficiencies are expected to be accretive to earnings in the first quarter of 2020 thereby allowing a platform for profitable growth with positive operating leverage."

Mr. Simard further stated, "We are on track to close our branch acquisition this month. Experienced teams from both sides have been working together to ensure a smooth transition of customer accounts and systems. We are excited to welcome our new customers and colleagues as we build our central Maine franchise. While the acquisition will close mid quarter, we do expect it will be accretive for the period."

Mr. Simard concluded, "From every angle, our teams have embraced our culture and think differently about how we do business, how to serve our customers and how to build and execute strategy. I'm proud of the dedication they've shown throughout this process. Just as we have grown as an organization, so too has our brand. Good things happen when we work together with our customers both internally and externally. In summary, the benefits from our current activities along with future initiatives are expected to enhance the intrinsic value of our stock."

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.22 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2019, payable on December 13, 2019. This dividend equates to a 3.5% annualized yield based on the $24.93 closing price of the Company's common stock at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets decreased in the third quarter by $75.2 million to $3.6 billion primarily due to the balance sheet deleveraging strategy which decreased the security portfolio by $72.9 million as a result of opportunistic sales and natural run-off. The proceeds were used to pay off higher cost wholesale borrowings. Loans in the third quarter 2019 remained flat at $2.6 billion. The strong double digit growth in commercial loans was offset by a decrease in residential loans as a strategic effort was made to shift more production through the secondary market platform given the overall rate environment and initiatives around profitability. Non-maturity deposit balances increased by $106.1 million or 29% annualized. This growth was led by demand deposit and money market accounts due to new accounts, seasonally high balances, and shifts between time deposits to money market accounts. Growth in demand accounts was 19% from the same quarter 2018. The loan to deposit ratio improved, decreasing to 103% in the third quarter 2019 compared to 104% in prior quarter.

The third quarter 2019 allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio increased to 0.60% from 0.57% in the previous quarter with a coverage ratio to non-accruing loans of 92%. Non-accruing loans increased $724 thousand due primarily to two commercial real estate relationships which were identified through the Bank's specific reserve process and carry adequate reserves to cover the collateral shortfall. The ratio of non-accruing loans to total loans of 0.65% in the third quarter 2019 was relatively flat compared with the prior quarter of 0.62%.

The Company's book value per share was $25.37 at the end of the third quarter 2019 compared to $25.13 the end of the second quarter 2019, representing a 4% annualized growth rate. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) was $18.49 at the end of the third quarter 2019 compared to $18.23 at the end of the second quarter 2019, representing a 6% annualized growth rate. In the third quarter, lower long-term interest rates continued to have a positive impact on the fair value adjustment in the securities portfolio. The unrealized gains on securities available for sale net of tax was $8.0 million in the third quarter 2019 compared to unrealized gains of $5.5 million in the second quarter 2019.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net income in the third quarter 2019 was $5.0 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to $9.0 million, or $0.58 per share, in the same quarter of 2018. The non-GAAP measure of core earnings in the third quarter 2019 was $7.3 million or $0.47 per share, up 15% from the previous quarter. Interest and dividend income was up 6% to $34.3 million as quarterly yields on earning assets expanded 17 basis points on a year-over-year basis and 4 basis points from the prior quarter to 4.17%. Net interest margin in the third quarter 2019 decreased to 2.75% from 2.81% in the same period of 2018 reflecting the fluctuations in short-term interest rates over the last year. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, net interest margin expanded in the third quarter 2019 by 10 basis points to 2.75% due to various balance sheet deleveraging strategies including a decrease of $72.9 million in securities yielding an average of 2.1% and using the proceeds to pay-off wholesale borrowings with an average cost of 2.4%, and adjusting our mortgage strategy to shift more production through the secondary market platform versus portfolio.

The third quarter 2019 provision for loan losses increased to $893 thousand from $643 thousand in the same quarter 2018, which is reflective of the increased commercial loan growth over the last two quarters. The net charged-off loans to average loans ratio is at 0.02% annualized rate for the third quarter 2019 compared to 0.04% in the same quarter 2018. Asset quality continues to be strong with non-accruing loans to total loans at 0.65% in the third quarter 2019, down from 0.88% in the same quarter of 2018.

Non-interest income in the third quarter 2019 increased 7% to $7.6 million from $7.1 million in the same quarter in 2018. The increase was driven by $828 thousand increase in customer derivative income associated with the commercial loan growth and $157 thousand net gain on sales of securities associated with the balance sheet deleverage strategy after considering the $685 thousand gain recorded in the third quarter of 2018 associated with sale of Visa B shares.

Non-interest expense increased to $23.4 million in the third quarter 2019 from $17.9 million in the prior year in part as a result of higher salaries and benefits attributable to previously announced strategic hires and an increase in professional service fees. Acquisition, restructuring, and other expense activity in 2019 totaled $3.0 million and are considered non-core as they do not represent reoccurring costs.

BACKGROUND

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 130 years. Bar Harbor provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements under the heading "THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS" contained in this document that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this earnings release the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including among other things, changes in general economic and business conditions, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, legislative and regulatory change, changes in the financial markets, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Because of these and other uncertainties, the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company's past results of operations do not necessarily indicate future results. You should not place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made. The Company is not undertaking an obligation to update forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future, except as required under federal securities law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP core earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.

The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

CONTACTS

TABLE

INDEX CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED) A Selected Financial Highlights B Footnotes to Selected Financial Highlights C Balance Sheets D Loan and Deposit Analysis E Statements of Income F Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend) G Average Yields and Costs H Average Balances I Asset Quality Analysis J Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 PER SHARE DATA Net earnings, diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.58 Core earnings, diluted (1) (2) 0.47 0.41 0.47 0.59 0.58 Total book value 25.37 25.13 24.54 23.87 23.06 Tangible book value (2) 18.49 18.23 17.63 16.94 16.11 Market price at period end 24.93 26.59 25.87 22.43 28.72 Dividends 0.22 0.22 0.20 0.20 0.20 PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3) Return on assets 0.55 % 0.67 % 0.83 % 0.85 % 1.01 % Core return on assets (1) (2) 0.80 0.70 0.83 1.03 1.01 Return on equity 5.04 6.33 7.83 8.31 9.92 Core return on equity (1) (2) 7.36 6.57 7.83 10.01 9.98 Core return on tangible equity (1) (2) 10.31 9.30 11.19 14.46 14.52 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (2) (4) 2.75 2.65 2.77 2.78 2.81 Net interest margin (FTE), excluding purchased loan accretion (2) (4) 2.65 2.56 2.67 2.70 2.71 Efficiency ratio (2) 65.02 68.48 63.94 59.91 57.88 GROWTH (Year-to-date, annualized) (2) Total commercial loans 10.5 % 10.1 % (3.3 %) 1.4 % 2.8 % Total loans 4.7 7.1 5.9 0.2 (0.1 ) Total deposits 0.6 (0.1 ) (2.8 ) 5.6 2.2 FINANCIAL DATA (In millions) Total assets $ 3,612 $ 3,688 $ 3,629 $ 3,608 $ 3,561 Total earning assets (2) (5) 3,270 3,355 3,312 3,263 3,253 Total investments 703 784 782 761 747 Total loans 2,577 2,578 2,527 2,490 2,484 Allowance for loan losses 15 15 14 14 13 Total goodwill and intangible assets 107 107 107 108 108 Total deposits 2,494 2,481 2,466 2,483 2,390 Total shareholders' equity 394 391 381 371 358 Net income 5 6 7 8 9 Core income (1) (2) 7 6 7 9 9 ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS Net charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans 0.02 % - % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.04 % Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.60 0.57 0.55 0.56 0.54 Loans/deposits 103 104 102 100 104 Shareholders' equity to total assets 10.92 10.59 10.50 10.27 10.04 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets 8.20 7.92 7.77 7.51 7.24

_____________________________________

(1) Core measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions, restructurings, system conversions and gain or loss on sale of securities and premises and equipment. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in table J for additional information.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(4) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.

(5) Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and securities are valued at amortized cost.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

(in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 50,032 $ 42,657 $ 37,504 $ 35,208 $ 53,154 Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank 21,561 17,203 16,599 63,546 19,420 Total cash and cash equivalents 71,593 59,860 54,103 98,754 72,574 Securities available for sale, at fair value 675,675 748,560 747,235 725,837 712,658 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 27,469 35,220 35,107 35,659 34,154 Total securities 703,144 783,780 782,342 761,496 746,812 Commercial real estate 923,773 881,479 821,567 826,699 840,018 Commercial and industrial 402,706 416,725 409,937 404,870 385,814 Residential real estate 1,143,452 1,167,759 1,184,053 1,144,698 1,140,519 Consumer 107,375 112,275 111,402 113,960 117,239 Total loans 2,577,306 2,578,238 2,526,959 2,490,227 2,483,590 Less: Allowance for loan losses (15,353 ) (14,572 ) (13,997 ) (13,866 ) (13,487 ) Net loans 2,561,953 2,563,666 2,512,962 2,476,361 2,470,103 Premises and equipment, net 47,644 50,230 49,661 48,804 47,621 Other real estate owned 2,455 2,351 2,351 2,351 68 Goodwill 100,085 100,085 100,085 100,085 100,085 Other intangible assets 6,879 7,072 7,266 7,459 7,690 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 75,368 74,871 74,352 73,810 73,316 Deferred tax asset, net 4,988 5,649 7,632 9,514 11,527 Other assets 38,365 40,071 38,441 29,853 31,196 Total assets $ 3,612,474 $ 3,687,635 $ 3,629,195 $ 3,608,487 $ 3,560,992 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Demand and other non-interest bearing deposits $ 380,707 $ 354,125 $ 342,030 $ 370,889 $ 372,358 NOW deposits 490,315 472,576 470,277 484,717 471,326 Savings deposits 360,570 352,657 346,813 358,888 354,908 Money market deposits 359,328 305,506 349,833 335,951 254,142 Time deposits 902,665 996,512 956,818 932,793 937,615 Total deposits 2,493,585 2,481,376 2,465,771 2,483,238 2,390,349 Senior borrowings 641,819 733,084 703,283 680,823 739,224 Subordinated borrowings 42,928 42,943 42,958 42,973 42,988 Total borrowings 684,747 776,027 746,241 723,796 782,212 Other liabilities 39,683 39,670 36,160 30,874 30,746 Total liabilities 3,218,015 3,297,073 3,248,172 3,237,908 3,203,307 Total shareholders' equity 394,459 390,562 381,023 370,579 357,685 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,612,474 $ 3,687,635 $ 3,629,195 $ 3,608,487 $ 3,560,992 Net shares outstanding 15,549 15,544 15,524 15,523 15,509

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

LOAN ANALYSIS

September 30, 2019

Annualized Growth % (in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Quarter

End Year to

Date Commercial real estate $ 923,773 $ 881,479 $ 821,567 $ 826,699 $ 840,018 19.2 % 15.7 % Commercial and industrial 301,590 312,029 305,185 309,544 303,984 (13.4 ) (3.4 ) Total commercial loans 1,225,363 1,193,508 1,126,752 1,136,243 1,144,002 10.7 10.5 Residential real estate 1,143,452 1,167,759 1,184,053 1,144,698 1,140,519 (8.3 ) (0.1 ) Consumer 107,375 112,275 111,402 113,960 117,239 (17.5 ) (7.7 ) Tax exempt 101,116 104,696 104,752 95,326 81,830 (13.7 ) 8.1 Total loans $ 2,577,306 $ 2,578,238 $ 2,526,959 $ 2,490,227 $ 2,483,590 (0.1 )% 4.7 %

DEPOSIT ANALYSIS

September 30, 2019

Annualized Growth % (in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Quarter

End Year to

Date Demand $ 380,707 $ 354,125 $ 342,030 $ 370,889 $ 372,358 30.0 % 3.5 % NOW 490,315 472,576 470,277 484,717 471,326 15.0 1.5 Savings 360,570 352,657 346,813 358,888 354,908 9.0 0.6 Money Market 359,328 305,506 349,833 335,951 254,142 70.5 9.3 Total non-maturity deposits 1,590,920 1,484,864 1,508,953 1,550,445 1,452,734 28.6 3.5 Total time deposits 902,665 996,512 956,818 932,793 937,615 (37.7 ) (4.3 ) Total deposits $ 2,493,585 $ 2,481,376 $ 2,465,771 $ 2,483,238 $ 2,390,349 2.0 % 0.6 %

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 28,157 $ 26,212 $ 82,681 $ 77,272 Securities and other 6,105 5,972 18,593 17,407 Total interest and dividend income 34,262 32,184 101,274 94,679 Interest expense Deposits 7,143 5,478 20,336 13,868 Borrowings 4,674 4,237 15,232 12,192 Total interest expense 11,817 9,715 35,568 26,060 Net interest income 22,445 22,469 65,706 68,619 Provision for loan losses 893 643 1,779 2,208 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,552 21,826 63,927 66,411 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,013 2,952 8,836 9,036 Customer service fees 2,553 2,490 7,336 7,061 Gain on sales of securities, net 157 - 157 - Bank-owned life insurance income 497 505 1,558 1,328 Customer derivative income 828 - 1,553 545 Other income 595 1,179 1,823 2,515 Total non-interest income 7,643 7,126 21,263 20,485 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,364 10,331 33,568 31,695 Occupancy and equipment 3,415 3,366 10,101 9,364 Loss on sales of premises and equipment, net - - 21 - Outside services 424 456 1,278 1,597 Professional services 707 223 1,821 1,016 Communication 189 217 707 701 Marketing 613 293 1,419 1,207 Amortization of intangible assets 207 207 621 621 Acquisition, restructuring and other expenses 3,039 70 3,319 619 Other expenses 3,442 2,743 10,075 8,623 Total non-interest expense 23,400 17,906 62,930 55,443 Income before income taxes 5,795 11,046 22,260 31,453 Income tax expense 780 2,076 3,847 6,136 Net income $ 5,015 $ 8,970 $ 18,413 $ 25,317 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.58 $ 1.19 $ 1.64 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.58 1.18 1.63 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,547 15,503 15,536 15,478 Diluted 15,581 15,580 15,582 15,564

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 28,157 $ 27,660 $ 26,864 $ 26,743 $ 26,212 Securities and other 6,105 6,125 6,363 6,029 5,972 Total interest and dividend income 34,262 33,785 33,227 32,772 32,184 Interest expense Deposits 7,143 6,886 6,307 5,653 5,478 Borrowings 4,674 5,403 5,155 4,855 4,237 Total interest expense 11,817 12,289 11,462 10,508 9,715 Net interest income 22,445 21,496 21,765 22,264 22,469 Provision for loan losses 893 562 324 572 643 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,552 20,934 21,441 21,692 21,826 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,013 3,066 2,757 2,949 2,952 Customer service fees 2,553 2,618 2,165 2,477 2,490 Gain (loss) on sales of securities, net 157 - - (924 ) - Bank-owned life insurance income 497 519 542 493 505 Customer derivative income 828 696 29 315 - Other income 595 554 674 2,140 1,179 Total non-interest income 7,643 7,453 6,167 7,450 7,126 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,364 11,685 10,519 9,269 10,331 Occupancy and equipment 3,415 3,300 3,386 3,022 3,366 Loss on sales of premises and equipment, net - 21 - - - Outside services 424 443 411 811 456 Professional services 707 570 544 458 223 Communication 189 283 235 103 217 Marketing 613 511 295 536 293 Amortization of intangible assets 207 207 207 207 207 Acquisition, restructuring and other expenses 3,039 280 - 1,109 70 Other expenses 3,442 3,606 3,027 4,581 2,743 Total non-interest expense 23,400 20,906 18,624 20,096 17,906 Income before income taxes 5,795 7,481 8,984 9,046 11,046 Income tax expense 780 1,364 1,703 1,426 2,076 Net income $ 5,015 $ 6,117 $ 7,281 $ 7,620 $ 8,970 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.58 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,547 15,538 15,523 15,516 15,503 Diluted 15,581 15,586 15,587 15,574 15,580

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent - Annualized) - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Earning assets Commercial real estate 4.74 % 4.74 % 4.78 % 4.71 % 4.57 % Commercial and industrial 4.78 4.75 4.79 4.61 4.59 Residential 3.88 3.93 3.94 3.83 3.83 Consumer 5.13 5.21 5.25 5.07 4.85 Total loans 4.38 4.39 4.42 4.31 4.25 Securities and other 3.44 3.29 3.47 3.28 3.21 Total earning assets 4.17 % 4.13 % 4.19 % 4.07 % 4.00 % Funding liabilities NOW 0.51 % 0.49 % 0.51 % 0.50 % 0.43 % Savings 0.21 0.21 0.19 0.18 0.17 Money market 1.37 1.44 1.38 0.93 0.76 Time deposits 2.16 2.11 2.00 1.85 1.78 Total interest bearing deposits 1.33 1.32 1.25 1.12 1.06 Borrowings 2.62 2.74 2.74 2.53 2.26 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.65 % 1.71 % 1.66 % 1.50 % 1.38 % Net interest spread 2.52 2.42 2.53 2.57 2.62 Net interest margin 2.75 2.65 2.77 2.78 2.81

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended (in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Assets Commercial real estate $ 900,568 $ 846,921 $ 825,596 $ 836,813 $ 837,058 Commercial and industrial 410,453 416,000 405,107 393,396 388,831 Residential 1,154,552 1,176,583 1,143,862 1,137,493 1,120,336 Consumer 109,562 111,641 113,060 114,960 117,735 Total loans (1) 2,575,135 2,551,145 2,487,625 2,482,662 2,463,960 Securities and other (2) 732,925 779,072 777,458 762,901 773,562 Total earning assets 3,308,060 3,330,217 3,265,083 3,245,563 3,237,522 Cash and due from banks 62,999 52,728 50,298 68,904 63,272 Allowance for loan losses (14,965 ) (14,459 ) (14,119 ) (13,922 ) (13,463 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 107,058 107,252 107,446 107,657 107,887 Other assets 178,804 170,340 152,332 138,074 137,466 Total assets $ 3,641,956 $ 3,646,078 $ 3,561,040 $ 3,546,276 $ 3,532,684 Liabilities and shareholders' equity NOW $ 487,506 $ 459,572 $ 468,392 $ 475,449 $ 461,875 Savings 359,242 352,733 346,707 346,905 356,834 Money market 338,013 338,095 335,882 272,612 259,738 Time deposits 947,949 935,616 894,160 914,674 964,108 Total interest bearing deposits 2,132,710 2,086,016 2,045,141 2,009,640 2,042,555 Borrowings 708,222 789,953 761,885 761,781 744,632 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,840,932 2,875,969 2,807,026 2,771,421 2,787,187 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 368,100 349,322 351,362 384,636 357,856 Other liabilities 37,975 33,107 25,520 26,569 28,943 Total liabilities 3,247,007 3,258,398 3,183,908 3,182,626 3,173,986 Total shareholders' equity 394,949 387,680 377,132 363,650 358,698 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,641,956 $ 3,646,078 $ 3,561,040 $ 3,546,276 $ 3,532,684

_____________________________________

(1) Total loans include non-accruing loans.

(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended (in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accruing loans: Commercial real estate $ 8,519 $ 7,048 $ 7,516 $ 8,156 $ 8,348 Commercial installment 2,077 2,081 2,192 2,331 2,303 Residential real estate 5,340 5,965 6,326 7,210 10,396 Consumer installment 743 861 565 538 727 Total non-accruing loans 16,679 15,955 16,599 18,235 21,774 Other real estate owned 2,455 2,351 2,351 2,351 68 Total non-performing assets $ 19,134 $ 18,306 $ 18,950 $ 20,586 $ 21,842 Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.66 % 0.73 % 0.88 % Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.53 0.50 0.52 0.57 0.61 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 14,572 $ 13,997 $ 13,866 $ 13,487 $ 13,090 Charged-off loans (215 ) (104 ) (231 ) (631 ) (298 ) Recoveries on charged-off loans 103 117 38 438 52 Net loans charged-off (112 ) 13 (193 ) (193 ) (246 ) Provision for loan losses 893 562 324 572 643 Balance at end of period $ 15,353 $ 14,572 $ 13,997 $ 13,866 $ 13,487 Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.60 % 0.57 % 0.55 % 0.56 % 0.54 % Allowance for loan losses/non-accruing loans 92 91 84 76 62 NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS Commercial real estate $ 1 $ 114 $ (41 ) $ (25 ) $ (27 ) Commercial installment 62 (12 ) (15 ) 53 (53 ) Residential real estate (124 ) (65 ) (86 ) (31 ) (123 ) Consumer installment (51 ) (24 ) (51 ) (190 ) (43 ) Total, net $ (112 ) $ 13 $ (193 ) $ (193 ) $ (246 ) Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.02 % - % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.04 % Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.05 0.06 DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/TOTAL LOANS 30-89 Days delinquent 0.18 % 0.29 % 0.21 % 0.38 % 0.17 % 90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 0.03 - - 0.01 - Total accruing delinquent loans 0.21 0.29 0.21 0.39 0.17 Non-accruing loans 0.65 0.62 0.66 0.73 0.88 Total delinquent and non-accruing loans 0.86 % 0.91 % 0.87 % 1.12 % 1.05 %

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended (in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Net income $ 5,015 $ 6,117 $ 7,281 $ 7,620 $ 8,970 Plus (less): (Gain) loss on sale of securities, net (157 ) - - 924 - Loss on sale of premises and equipment, net - 21 - - - Loss (gain) on other real estate owned 146 - - 5 (8 ) Acquisition, restructuring and other expenses 3,039 280 - 1,109 70 Income tax expense (1) (720 ) (72 ) - (485 ) (12 ) Total core earnings (2) $ 7,323 $ 6,346 $ 7,281 $ 9,173 $ 9,020 Net-interest income (B) $ 22,445 $ 21,496 $ 21,765 $ 22,264 $ 22,469 Plus: Non-interest income 7,643 7,453 6,167 7,450 7,126 Total Revenue 30,088 28,949 27,932 29,714 29,595 Plus: (Gain) loss on sale of securities, net (157 ) - - 924 - Total core revenue (2) (C) $ 29,931 $ 28,949 $ 27,932 $ 30,638 $ 29,595 Total non-interest expense 23,400 20,906 18,624 20,096 17,906 Less: Loss on sale of premises and equipment, net - (21 ) - - - Less: (Loss) gain on other real estate owned (146 ) - - (5 ) 8 Less: Acquisition, restructuring and other expenses (3,039 ) (280 ) - (1,109 ) (70 ) Core non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 20,215 $ 20,605 $ 18,624 $ 18,982 $ 17,844 (in millions) Total average earning assets (E) $ 3,308 $ 3,330 $ 3,265 $ 3,246 $ 3,238 Total average assets (F) 3,642 3,646 3,561 3,546 3,533 Total average shareholders' equity (G) 395 388 377 364 359 Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3) (H) 288 280 270 256 251 Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3) (I) 287 283 274 263 250 Total tangible assets, period-end (2) (3) (J) 3,506 3,580 3,522 3,501 3,453 (in thousands) Total common shares outstanding, period-end (K) 15,549 15,544 15,524 15,523 15,509 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (L) 15,581 15,586 15,587 15,574 15,580 Core earnings per share, diluted (2) (A/L) $ 0.47 $ 0.41 $ 0.47 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 Tangible book value per share, period-end (2) (I/K) 18.49 18.23 17.63 16.94 16.11 Securities adjustment, net of tax (1) (4) (M) 8,002 5,550 (1,842 ) (8,663 ) (17,152 ) Tangible book value per share, excluding securities adjustment (2) (I+M)/K 17.98 17.88 17.75 17.50 17.22 Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (I/J) 8.20 7.92 7.77 7.51 7.24 Performance ratios (5) GAAP return on assets 0.55 % 0.67 % 0.83 % 0.85 % 1.01 % Core return on assets (2) (A/F) 0.80 0.70 0.83 1.03 1.01 GAAP return on equity 5.04 6.33 7.83 8.31 9.92 Core return on equity (2) (A/G) 7.36 6.57 7.83 10.01 9.98 Core return on tangible equity (2) (6) (A+Q)/H 10.31 9.30 11.19 14.46 14.52 Efficiency ratio (2) (7) (D-O-Q)/(C+N) 65.02 68.48 63.94 59.91 57.88 Net interest margin (B+P)/E 2.75 2.65 2.77 2.78 2.81 Supplementary data (in thousands) Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio (N) $ 658 $ 676 $ 684 $ 633 $ 654 Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense (O) 119 111 120 39 129 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin (P) 503 514 515 488 493 Intangible amortization (Q) 207 207 207 207 207

_____________________________________

(1) Assumes a marginal tax rate of 23.78% in 2019. A marginal tax rate of 23.78% was used in the third and fourth quarter of 2018.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.

(4) Securities adjustment, net of tax represents the total unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities recorded on the Company's consolidated balance sheets within total common shareholders' equity.

(5) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(6) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total core income adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a marginal rate of 23.78% in 2019 and 23.78% in the third and fourth quarter of 2018, by tangible equity.

(7) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and adjusted non-interest income.

