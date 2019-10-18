CubicFarm Systems Corp: CubicFarm(R) Systems Corp. announces appointment of Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2019 / CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV:CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Kimberly Lim as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Her responsibilities will include the execution of comprehensive investor relations and corporate communications strategies and assisting the Company with its objective of growing and diversifying its shareholder base.

Dave Dinesen, CEO of CubicFarms commented: "We are delighted to have Kimberly join our team. She brings an exceptional background and perspective to this dual role, and we look forward to her contributions in helping to inform our stakeholders about all the great work underway at CubicFarms."

Ms. Lim has more than 10 years' experience in investor relations and corporate communications for public and private mineral resource and technology companies, providing support in areas such as corporate financing, media relations, public relations, branding, regulatory compliance and event management. Ms. Lim holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Economics from the University of British Columbia.

Ms. Lim is eligible to purchase the Company's stock options pursuant to its stock option plan. The appointment remains subject to regulatory approval.

About CubicFarm® Systems Corp.

CubicFarm® Systems Corp. is an ag-tech and vertical farming company that utilizes patented technology to cultivate high-quality produce. The Company believes that it can provide a benefit to the world by significantly reducing the physical footprint of farming, shipping costs and associated greenhouse gasses, while significantly decreasing the use of fresh water and eliminating the need for harmful pesticides.

Founded in 2015, the Company's mission is to provide farmers around the world with an efficient growing system capable of producing predictable yields with superior taste. Using its unique, undulating growing system, the Company addresses the main challenges within the indoor farming industry by significantly reducing the need for physical labour, by reducing energy, and by maximizing yield per cubic foot. The Company has sold and installed systems in Canada and the US, and is currently negotiating with a global pipeline of prospective customers. It also operates one wholly owned facility in Pitt Meadows BC, and sells its produce in British Columbia to retail customers under the brand name Thriiv Local Garden™ and to wholesale customers as well.

CubicFarm® Systems Corp's. patented growing system provides customers with a turnkey, commercial scale, hydroponic, automated vertical farm growing systems that can grow predictably and sustainably for 12 months of the year virtually anywhere on earth. CubicFarm® enables its customers to grow locally and to provide their markets with produce that is consistent in colour, size, taste, nutrition and allows for a longer shelf life. CubicFarms is focused on providing its technology to farmers to grow safe, sustainable, secure, fresh produce, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. Further support and value is provided to our clients through our patent pending germination technology and proprietary auto harvesting and processing methods.

