Press Release 18 October 2019 O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES OPERATING RESULTS FOR Q3 AND 9M 2019 O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, the 'Group') announces its unaudited operating results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019. All materials published by the Group are available on its website www.okeygroup.lu [1]. 9M 2019 operating highlights - Underlying Group net retail revenue, excluding the effect of the supermarket business sale, increased by 3.6% YoY. Group net retail revenue increased by 2.9% YoY, from RUB 113,697 mln to RUB 117,003 mln - Underlying net retail revenue generated by O'KEY hypermarkets increased by 0.8% YoY. Net retail revenue generated by O'KEY hypermarkets increased by 0.1% YoY, from RUB 104,092 mln to RUB 104,162 mln - Net retail revenue generated by DA! grew by 33.7% YoY to RUB 12,840 mln - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue of the Group increased by 1.3% YoY in 9M 2019, supported by continued growth of 1.9% in the LFL average ticket despite modest LFL traffic decline of 0.6% YoY - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue generated by O'KEY hypermarkets was flat YoY as stable LFL average ticket growth of 2.6% YoY fully offset the decline in LFL traffic - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue generated by DA! increased by 16.4% YoY in 9M 2019, driven by a 9.0% YoY increase in LFL traffic and a 6.8% YoY increase in the LFL average ticket - Five discounters (in the Moscow and Kaluga regions) were opened during the first nine months of 2019 Q3 2019 operating highlights - Underlying Group net retail revenue, excluding the effect of the supermarket business sale, increased by 4.4% YoY to RUB 38,077 mln, up from RUB 36,484 mln in Q3 2019. The revenue increase was supported by ongoing average ticket growth and moderate traffic uptrend - Underlying net retail revenue generated by O'KEY hypermarkets increased by 2.0% YoY to RUB 33,820 mln, driven by steady average ticket growth of 3.5% YoY - Net retail revenue generated by DA! grew by 27.5% YoY to RUB 4,257 mln, supported by steady growth in traffic (up 19.5% YoY) and average ticket (up 6.7% YoY) - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue of the Group increased by 3.0% YoY due to a favourable pricing environment which resulted in higher LFL average ticket and almost flat YoY LFL traffic - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue generated by O'KEY increased by 2.1% YoY, supported by continued average LFL basket growth of 3.3% YoY, while LFL traffic dynamics remained slightly negative (down 1.2% YoY) - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue generated by DA! increased by 12.1% YoY, driven by a 3.8% YoY increase in LFL traffic and a 8.0% YoY increase in the LFL average ticket Stores development of the Group Indicator Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Net change Change (%) Number of stores 165 151 14 9.3% Number of net store 1 4 (3) (75.0%) openings Total selling space (sq. 589,362 579,150 10,212 1.8% m) Total selling space added 653 5,955 (5,302) (89.0%) (sq. m) Group key operating indicators for the first nine months of 2019 Segment 9M 2019 9M 2018 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue Group 2.9% 1.3% 1.6% (9.4%) (13.0%) 4.1% Group LFL 1.3% (0.6%) 1.9% (3.5%) (2.4%) (1.2%) Group key operating indicators for the quarter Segment Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue Group 4.4% 2.4% 2.0% (10.7%) (14.1%) 3.9% Group LFL 3.0% (0.2%) 3.2% (5.9%) (4.0%) (2.0%) Underlying Group net retail revenue dynamics by quarter, YoY Parameter Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 9M 2019 Underlying Group (2.4%) 0.8% 0.7% 6.1% 4.4% 3.6% net retail revenue Key operating indicators by month Indicator July August September Net retail revenue 5.9% 6.7% 0.7% LFL net retail revenue 3.7% 3.4% (0.6%) Customer traffic 3.2% 1.9% 1.9% LFL customer traffic 0.3% (0.6%) (0.4%) Average ticket 2.6% 4.6% (1.2%) LFL average ticket 3.4% 4.0% (0.2%) O'KEY: Operating Review Stores development Indicator Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Net change Change (%) Number of stores 78 79 (1) (1.3%) Number of net store 0 1 (1) (100.0%) openings Total selling space (sq. 529,055 529,469 (414) (0.1%) m)[1] Total selling space added 0 3,967 (3,967) (100.0%) (sq. m) In Q3 2019, O'KEY did not open any new hypermarkets. As at 30 September 2019, the total number of stores was 78, while total selling space came to 529,055 sq. m. Key operating indicators for the first nine months of 2019 Segment 9M 2019 9M 2018 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue O'KEY 0.1% (3.4%) 3.6% (11.9%) (18.3%) 7.7% O'KEY LFL (0.0%) (2.5%) 2.6% (4.6%) (4.5%) (0.1%) Key operating indicators for the quarter Segment Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue O'KEY 2.0% (1.4%) 3.5% (13.4%) (19.6%) 7.8% O'KEY LFL 2.1% (1.2%) 3.3% (6.9%) (6.2%) (0.8%) Underlying O'KEY net retail revenue dynamics by quarter, YoY Parameter Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 9M 2019 Underlying O'KEY (4.8%) (1.3%) (2.2%) 3.0% 2.0% 0.8% net retail revenue Key operating indicators by month Indicator July August September Net retail revenue 3.4% 4.7% (1.9%) LFL net retail revenue 2.7% 2.7% (1.7%) Customer traffic (0.7%) (1.2%) (2.2%) LFL customer traffic (0.8%) (1.0%) (1.8%) Average ticket 4.2% 6.0% 0.3% LFL average ticket 3.5% 3.8% 0.1% In Q3 2019, the Company continued to demonstrate gradual recovery in operating performance, posting a 2.0% YoY growth in net retail revenue. Business efficiency initiatives launched towards the end of 2018 were focused on an overall improvement in fresh and ultra-fresh offer, service level, and logistics operations. Implemented with the ultimate goal of improving shopping frequency, the initiatives continued to deliver impact throughout the quarter while partially offsetting the macroeconomic headwinds. To enhance our assortment management and improve the customer shopping experience, we initiated an in-store rezoning programme in Q3 2019. The programme will help harmonise and standardise the assortment within our available trading space in accordance with approved clustering. The rezoning initiative was successfully piloted in the O'KEY hypermarket located in the Columbus shopping centre in Moscow during the third quarter. During the quarter, we continued to work on our customer value proposition by expanding the assortment range of 'O'KEY's selection' private label brand to target middle-class customers, modernizing promo areas in hypermarkets, and improving our promo offers. Successful marketing campaigns for the non-food category during the reported quarter helped sustain the average ticket growth. As continuous improvement of our assortment mix and higher quality of fruit and vegetables remain our top priority we continue to grow own imports and focus more on capturing the synergies with our discounter business. To improve on-shelf availability to better meet the daily needs of modern customers, we implemented a series of logistics initiatives in Q3 2019, aimed at more efficient palletising processes at distribution centres and faster pallet unloading at hypermarkets. In the third quarter, we strengthened our top-management team [2] with the addition of Olga Surnina, Marketing Director, and Tatyana Bukanova, Real Estate Director. DA!: Operating Review Stores development Indicator Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Net change Change (%) Number of stores 87 72 15 20.8% Number of net store 1 3 (2) (66.7%) openings Total selling space (sq. 60,307 49,681 10,626 21.4% m) Total selling space added 653 1,988 (1,335) (67.2%) (sq. m) In Q3 2019, the Company opened one new discounter in Kaluga. Total selling space amounted to 60,307 sq. m as at 30 September 2019. In line with our guidance, the remaining 14 stores will be opened before the end of the year. Key operating indicators for the nine months of 2019 Segment 9M 2019 9M 2018 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket

