A good week for the ATX with Wienerberger as top performer with all 5 days up and new Nr.2 year to date, S Immo still in Front. News from Zumtobel, UBM, KapschTrafficom, FACC, Eyemaxx, A1 Telekom Austria, Marinomed, Borealis, Porr, Andritz, ams. In our Stock Tournament the semifinals are fixed: FACC clashes up with EVN and Palfinger with Porr. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 1,42% to 3.048,27 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 11,02%. Up to now there were 103 days with a positive and 101 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 7,67% away, from the low 11,02%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,33%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,14%. These are the best-performers this week: Wienerberger 8,99% in front of Telekom Austria 7,2% and ...

