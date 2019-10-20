Borealis: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), Adani Group, BASF SE and Borealis AG (a company of OMV group) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to engage in a joint feasibility study to further evaluate a collaboration for the establishment of a chemical complex in Mundra, Gujarat, India. This is the next step of BASF's and Adani's investment plans as announced in January 2019. With the inclusion of Adnoc and Borealis as potential partners, the parties are examining various structuring options for the chemical complex that will leverage the technical, financial and operational strengths of each company. The total investment is estimated to be up to USD 4 bn. The collaboration includes evaluating a joint world-scale propane dehydrogenation (PDH) plant to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...