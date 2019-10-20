Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 20.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A118Z8 ISIN: AT0000A18XM4 Ticker-Symbol: DQW1 
Tradegate
18.10.19
19:23 Uhr
38,680 Euro
-2,100
-5,15 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
AMS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,250
39,000
19.10.
38,500
38,700
18.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMS
AMS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMS AG38,680-5,15 %
ANDRITZ AG37,980+0,05 %