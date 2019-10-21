Technavio has been monitoring the global pipelay vessel operator market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 120.93 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 2% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005652/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global pipelay vessel operator market published during 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 128-page research report with TOC on "Pipelay Vessel Operator Market Analysis Report by Vessel type (J-lay barges, S-lay barges, Other barges), by Geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the rising demand for oil and gas across the globe. In addition, the increasing adoption of IoT in midstream oil and gas operations is anticipated to further boost the growth of the pipelay vessel operator market.

There is an increase in the demand for fossil fuels due to the growing need for natural gas for power generation and city gas distribution in developing economies such as India, China, and Indonesia. This is encouraging oil companies to explore and drill greenfield wells in new and existing oil fields. The increase in such E&P activities is resulting in the development of improved and efficient pipelines for transportation. This is driving the demand for pipelay vessel operators for submerged pipeline laying. Thus, the rising demand for oil and gas across the globe is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for FREE.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Pipelay Vessel Operator Market Companies:

Allseas

Allseas offers services through various segments including pipelines and subsea, heavy lifting, innovation, fabrication, and pipeline installation. The innovation segment involves the development of innovative new technologies and processes by reducing cost and risk.

DOF

DOF offers services through various segments including PSV, AHTS, and Subsea. Subsea vessels are the most sophisticated vessels in the fleet and are utilized for a wide range of subsea services and projects.

McDermott International

McDermott International has business units across regions AEA, MEA, and ASA. In May 2018, the company announced that it had completed its amalgamation with Chicago Bridge Iron, creating a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, and construction solutions.

Saipem

Saipem offers services through various segments including offshore E&C, onshore E&C, offshore drilling, onshore drilling, and floaters. Offshore E&C provides a complete range of integrated basic and detailed engineering, procurement, and construction services.

SUBSEA 7

SUBSEA 7 offers services through various segments including SURF and conventional, renewables and heavy lifting, and i-Tech services. The renewables and heavy lifting business unit includes activities related to three specialist segments of the offshore energy market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pipelay Vessel Operator Vessel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

J-lay barges

S-lay barges

Other barges

Pipelay Vessel Operator Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials are:

Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Market by type (oil and gas), application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Global Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market by product (gas and oil) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005652/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com