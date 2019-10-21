Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 21.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 765432 ISIN: NO0010070063 Ticker-Symbol: 4D6 
Frankfurt
21.10.19
08:02 Uhr
0,090 Euro
-0,001
-0,78 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOF ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOF ASA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DOF
DOF ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOF ASA0,090-0,78 %