Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) -The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that seasoned marketing professional Karla Cheon has been appointed as Vice President, Marketing of Yield Growth, effective October 21, 2019.





Cheon has a proven track record as a marketer for successful, growing brands. As a testament to her unique combination of marketing insight, brand-building talent and business acumen, she was selected to lead or partner on the marketing aspects of key strategic growth initiatives at Aritzia during her nearly 15-year tenure at the leading fashion retailer: Aritzia's expansion into the USA (2007) and Quebec (2013), its eCommerce launch (2012), and its Initial Public Offering (2016). Aritzia is a vertically integrated, innovative design house of exclusive fashion brands. It reported net revenue of $874 million in Fiscal 2019.

In particular, Cheon has deep expertise in eCommerce and digital marketing, two areas of critical importance to the success of any brand. As Marketing Director, Interactive, she developed the content and traffic generation strategy for aritzia.com. Later, as Director, eCommerce Marketing and Online Experience, she was part of the team that built Aritzia's first eCommerce website and was responsible for creating its award-winning online experience. As part of the IPO team, she also created Aritzia's first-ever investors website.

"As Yield Growth prepares to launch new brands and expand its existing brands to new markets, Cheon's marketing prowess will be invaluable," says Penny White, CEO of Yield Growth.

Cheon holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with a focus on Communication, Culture and Information Technology from Queen's University. She is eager to apply her marketing know-how in this burgeoning industry.

"As regulations around cannabis-based products come into alignment, there is a tremendous opportunity for brands who can meet both the needs of an increasingly savvy consumer who seeks high-quality, natural products, as well as demonstrate a commitment to acting responsibly," says Cheon. "Yield's portfolio is poised to take advantage of this, and I am tremendously excited to be part of shaping these brands."

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is building and operating hemp, cannabis and edible mushroom assets in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the cannabis wellness brands Urban Juve, Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy and Aritzia. Its all natural hemp skin care brand, Urban Juve, has signed distribution agreements in Canada, Columbia, Brazil, Greece and Cypress and through its distributor network has access to over 8,000 retail locations. Urban Juve has been featured in UK Vogue, Vanity Fair UK and Elle Canada and has an alliance with leading online beauty community, ipsy. Yield Growth's Wright & Well brands are launching a THC/CBD line of topical products in Oregon and a CBD from hemp topicals line in California this fall. Jack n Jane is launching cannabis products in Canada in 2019. Yield Growth is launching a line of edible mushroom wellness products in 2020.

Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas for commercialization. It had filed 12 patents to protect its extraction method and formulas. Yield Growth is in revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

