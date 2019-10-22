Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQSF ISIN: CA38501D8089 Ticker-Symbol: 6KLD 
Tradegate
22.10.19
09:59 Uhr
3,460 Euro
+0,105
+3,13 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,290
3,440
13:50
3,305
3,460
13:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP3,460+3,13 %