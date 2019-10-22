Virpax Pharmaceuticals: Michèle C. Linde Promoted to EVP, Global Corporate Governance, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary for Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Virpax"), a company specializing in developing pharmaceutical products for pain management, today announced that Michèle C. Linde has been promoted to EVP, Global Corporate Governance, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary effective immediately.

"This promotion reflects our company's commitment to excellence," said Anthony P. Mack, Chairman and CEO, Virpax Pharmaceuticals. "Ms. Linde exemplifies our company's highest standards of integrity. She is a passionate team player who consistently develops new strategies that exceeds expectations while helping to advance our product pipeline."

Ms. Linde has more than 25 years of in-house and private legal practice experience with a focus on global life sciences. She has worked extensively with branded and generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices, academic, and corporate clients in the global market. With a broad-based practice, Ms. Linde has negotiated complex global transactions; implemented corporate compliance programs and has extensive experience in government affairs, corporate governance, anti-corruption and critical areas of pharmaceuticals and medical device law practices. She served at Mannheimer Swartling, a global law firm with offices in Sweden, Belgium, Russia, China and the US. Most recently, Ms Linde served as general counsel of Akloma Bioscience AB in Stockholm. Ms. Linde has served as a Vice President of Endo Pharmaceuticals in the United States and she has also worked in the law departments of AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb (in Belgium), and DuPont Pharmaceuticals.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals:

Virpax develops New Chemical Entities, New Molecular Entities and 505(b)(2)s for pain management using patented cutting-edge delivery technologies designed to satisfy unmet market requirements, enhance patient compliance and quality of life, all while creating value for its investors and partners. The company is focused on becoming a global leader in non-opioid pain management by developing and delivering innovative pharmaceutical products to its customers. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

