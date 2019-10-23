Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019

23.10.2019 | 08:41
(79 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Ålandsbanken: Bank of Åland Plc: Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2020

Bank of Åland Plc
Financial Calendar
October 23, 2019, 9.30 a.m.


Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2020

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) will publish financial information in 2020 as follows:

Year-end Report and Annual Report for 2019

  • Year-end Report for 2019: Friday, February 7, 2020
  • Annual Report for 2019: Friday, February 28, 2020

Interim Reports, 2020

  • Interim Report for January-March: Friday, April 24, 2020
  • Half-Year Financial Report for January-June: Friday, July 17, 2020
  • Interim Report for January-September: Thursday, October 22, 2020

Annual General Meeting, 2020

  • The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 2, 2020

Further information is available from Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel. +358 40 512 7505.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)