Ålandsbanken: Bank of Åland Plc: Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2020

Bank of Åland Plc

Financial Calendar

October 23, 2019, 9.30 a.m.



Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2020

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) will publish financial information in 2020 as follows:



Year-end Report and Annual Report for 2019

Year-end Report for 2019: Friday, February 7, 2020



Annual Report for 2019: Friday, February 28, 2020

Interim Reports, 2020

Interim Report for January-March: Friday, April 24, 2020

Half-Year Financial Report for January-June: Friday, July 17, 2020



Interim Report for January-September: Thursday, October 22, 2020

Annual General Meeting, 2020

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 2, 2020



Further information is available from Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel. +358 40 512 7505.