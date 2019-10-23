Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has approved Iceland Seafood International hf.'s ("Iceland Seafood International") (ID no. 611088-1329) request for admission to trading on the Exchange's Main Market ("Main Market"). The shares of Iceland Seafood International are now listed on First North Iceland. On admission to trading on the Main Market the shares will be delisted from First North Iceland. The last day of trading in the shares of Iceland Seafood International on First North Iceland will be October 28, 2019 and the shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market the next trading day, October 29, 2019. Company name Iceland Seafood International hf. Symbol ICESEA First day of trading October 29, 2019 Number of shares 2.561.344.934 ISIN code IS0000026961 Orderbook ID 122596 Round lot 1 share Segment Small Cap Dynamic Volatility Guard 5% Static Volatility Guard 15% Market segment OMX ICE Equities / 23 Tick-size table XICE Equities, ISK MIC XICE ICB classification Industry 5000 Consumer Services Supersector 5300 Retail