Adevinta ASA: Press Release: Giuseppe Pasceri appointed as General Manager for Adevinta in Italy

Italy, 23 october 2019: Adevinta, a global online classifieds company with generalist, real estate, cars, jobs and other internet marketplaces in 16 countries, today announces that Giuseppe Pasceri will succeed Melany Libraro as the new General Manager for Adevinta in Italy, overseeing Subitoand InfoJobs.



Giuseppe joined Adevinta Italy in 2018 from the Italian Government Digital Team, bringing extensive experience in digital transformation and user-centered businesses. He most recently served as Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer for Adevinta Italy. Giuseppe has over 25 years of experience in digital businesses, having worked for companies such as Yahoo!, eBay, RCS, Jobrapido and the Italian Government Digital Service.



In his new role, Giuseppe will oversee all aspects of Subito and InfoJobs' strategy and execution, with the goal to increase Adevinta's leadership position in Italy and improve our users experience.



"Giuseppe brings a thorough understanding of our users and customers, relentless focus on execution and a growth mindset," said Ovidiu Solomonov, SVP Global Markets & New Models at Adevinta. "We are confident Giuseppe will lead our Italian businesses to accelerated growth by delivering fantastic products for our users and customers; this will also result in great financial results."



"We have a unique opportunity to grow our user and content base, and our main priority for 2020 is to create more happy users. We are ready to accelerate our development and improve our products," said Giuseppe Pasceri.



Adevinta is a global online classifieds company with generalist, real estate, cars, jobs and other internet marketplaces in 16 countries, connecting buyers seeking goods or services with a large base of sellers. Its portfolio spans 36 digital products and websites, attracting 1.5 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX in Brazil.

