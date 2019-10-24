Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce the launch of an additional online strategy for its flagship brand, Urban Juve, with a definitive agreement signed on October 15th with performance marketing company Green Space Worldwide Inc. Green Space will market Urban Juve's product bundles across all facets of digital media, leveraging their internal media buying teams and rolodex of celebrity influencers. Green Space's technology suite includes extensive data-backed advertising campaigns that are designed to drive sales and higher conversion.





The agreement allows for Green Space to provide Urban Juve with explosive customer acquisition within a performance-based model strictly focused on the online, direct-to-consumer channel. Working with Green Space, Yield Growth now has a dedicated, strategic team that will build off of an already successful brand in Urban Juve.

"We are pleased that we fit Green Space's criteria as a partner on this model, which de-risks our online advertising strategy," says Yield Growth CEO Penny White. "We plan to roll out a similar marketing strategy for all of our CBD and edible mushroom lines."

"Green Space Worldwide has a very select roster of clients exclusively in the health and wellness industries. Given our focus is on hemp and cannabis derived wellness products, we are ecstatic to have found a leading brand such as Urban Juve in the emerging luxury wellness vertical. Our team speaks the language of conversion and sales, not clicks and impressions. We look forward to a long, growth-oriented partnership with the forward thinking Yield Growth team," says George Aizpurua, CEO of Green Space Worldwide.

About GreenSpace Worldwide Inc.

Green Space Worldwide Inc. is a health and wellness exclusive marketing agency responsible for scaling winning products online. Green Space utilizes a complete technology suite including AI and data-backed advertising, real-time sales tracking, external and internal media buying teams allowing brands to scale faster and create a positive return on investment with their media spend. The Green Space philosophy is that companies should build their online advertising campaigns around concrete data and have a system to effectively buy digital media that converts to sales and customers, not clicks and impressions.

For more information about Green Space Worldwide Inc., visit https://greenspaceworldwide.com/

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is building and operating hemp, cannabis and edible mushroom assets in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the cannabis wellness brands Urban Juve, Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy and Aritzia. Its all natural hemp skin care brand, Urban Juve, has signed distribution agreements in Canada, Columbia, Brazil, Greece and Cypress and through its distributor network has access to over 8,000 retail locations. Urban Juve has been featured in UK Vogue, Vanity Fair UK and Elle Canada and has an alliance with leading online beauty community, ipsy. Yield Growth's Wright & Well brands are launching a THC/CBD line of topical products in Oregon and a CBD from hemp topicals line in California this fall. Jack n Jane is launching cannabis products in Canada in 2019. Yield Growth is launching a line of edible mushroom wellness products in 2020.

Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas for commercialization. It had filed 12 patents to protect its extraction method and formulas. Yield Growth is in revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

