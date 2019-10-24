Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AP4X ISIN: US87184Q1076 Ticker-Symbol: 0S9 
Frankfurt
24.10.19
09:40 Uhr
5,200 Euro
+0,050
+0,97 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,350
5,800
14:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC5,200+0,97 %