YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Brings Arkave VR to EGLX eSports Event, Sponsored by CasinoParty.Fun

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2019 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSX-V:YDX) (OTC PINK:YDRMF) (FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the installation of two Arkave VR arenas at the 2019 edition of EGLX - ENTHUSIAST GAMING LIVE EXPO (EGLX), that happened on October 18 to 20th , in Toronto. The two Arkave VR arenas were sponsored by CasinoParty.Fun, one of the sponsors of the event.

Thousands of players present at the event were able to experience the exclusive game "The Last Squad". They were also able to share an automatically generated video of their game session on social media, a new feature added recently to the Arkave VR platform.

"There is a natural fit between Arkave VR and esports events. The product was created with gamers in mind and they love the experience of being inside the game. We are very happy with the partnership to bring Arkave to EGLX, the main gaming event of Canada. We look forward to continue to work with them in future events" - stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has five Arenas in the United States, a flagship store being built in Canada and is being sold through a network of distributors that will focus on the thousands of Family Entertainment Centers throughout North America, in constant search for innovative attractions.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466

contact@ydxinnovation.com

www.ydxinnovation.com

www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

