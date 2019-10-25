TerrAscend Corp Up 12% Over Last WeekLike virtually all cannabis stocks, TerrAscend Corp (OTCMKTS:TRSSF, CNSX:TER) stock has been trending lower for much of 2019.Compared to most marijuana stocks, however, TRSSF stock has not fallen as drastically; it's down just 13% year-to-date.And over the last week, TerrAscend stock has rebounded more than 12%.Since the start of October, the company has announced the closing of the first tranche of a proposed private placement; received a license to sell cannabis extracts, edibles, and topicals in Canada; and announced that it tripled the capacity of its cultivation and processing facility.All this comes on.

