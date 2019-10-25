GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders to Take Place November 22nd

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2019 / GreenBox POS ("GreenBox", "GRBX", the "Company") (OTC:GRBX) is pleased to announce that its Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday November 22nd at 1:30 PM Pacific Time. This will be a virtual meeting conducted via live audio webcast and open to all shareholders who were shareholders as of the record date of September 26, 2019 (the "Record Date"). Within the next week, we expect to mail out a card to all shareholders as of the Record Date with information regarding attending the meeting and submitting questions to management prior to and during the meeting.

"I hope to finally be able to discuss financials and revenues, status of the audit, and plans to return to OTCQB, among other pertinent topics", said Executive VP and Chairman Ben Errez. "We have worked really hard on getting to this stage in the evolution of the company".

About GreenBox POS:

GreenBox POS ("GRBX") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. The company develops individual disruptive applications integrated in an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting multiple industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. The company filed its intellectual properties (formerly 5 provisional patents for its technology) and awaits conclusion of the US-PTO and patent grants. GreenBox POS develops the following main products: POS (Point of Sale software and hardware solutions); DEL (delivery app, APIs to POS and PAY); PAY (payment app, providing financial APIs to all other components); and merchant services infrastructure (deposit and E-wallet management). All products, services and custom hardware are available from GRBX.

