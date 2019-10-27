ams: ams, a supplier of high performance sensor solutions, reports third quarter results with revenues above the top end of the guidance range and strong operating profitability that was well above expectations. Third quarter group revenues were USD 645.0 mn, up 41% from USD 458.7 mn in the same quarter 2018. The adjusted result from operations (EBIT) for the third quarter was USD 177.9 mn, strongly increasing from USD 57.6 mn in the same period 2018. This very positive development was particularly driven by ams' consumer business, the company said. Adjusted net income for the third quarter was USD 158.1 mn, compared to USD 17.8 mn for the same period 2018. On the basis of available information, ams expects fourth quarter revenues of USD 610-650 mn showing continuing strength and ...

