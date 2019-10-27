Vienna Stock Exchange: Austrian fans of US equities will find an expanded offering in the global market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. In addition to the already listed 250 US securities, a further almost 30 are being added today. These include popular stocks such as the financial services provider "Bank of New York Mellon", "Fidelity National Information Service" processing of financial transactions, the global hotel chain "Hilton Worldwide Holdings", the rating agency "Moody's" and one of the largest US retailers "Target". Over 680 securities from 26 countries can be traded in the global market. The segment is very well received by domestic investors. Turnover on 23 October was EUR 1.59 billion, up almost 50% on the same period last year. Atrium: The Independent Committee of the Board ...

