Riga, Latvia, 2019-10-28 08:00 CET -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 05.06.2019 - Subscription FRGTE Frigate RIG 10.04.2020 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2019 Nominal value BDBB180024A Baltic Dairy Board RIG change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2019 Government LTGCB11027A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB11027A Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2019 Interim report, NTU1L Novaturas VLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2019 Extraordinary HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2019 Interim report, INC1L INVL Technology VLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2019 Interim report, EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund TLN 9 months III -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2019 Dividend NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN ex-date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2019 Coupon payment LHVB065025A LHV Group TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2019 Interim report, APG1L Apranga VLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2019 Interim report, KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2019 Interim report, ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN 9 months Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2019 Interim report, LNR1L Ignitis gamyba VLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2019 - Interim report, EXPC ExpressCredit RIG 06.11.2019 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2019 Interim report, PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2019 Investors event PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2019 Interim report, HAE1T Harju Elekter TLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2019 Dividend record NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2019 Investors event KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2019 Investors event NTU1L Novaturas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2019 Extraordinary KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2019 Audited annual VSŠ1R Valmieras stikla škiedra RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2019 Interim report, INR1L INVL Baltic Real Estate VLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2019 Coupon payment MOGO100021FA mogo RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2019 Interim report, EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2019 Audited annual PRF1T PRFoods TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2019 Interim report, STOR Storent Investments RIG 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2019 Interim report, UTR1L Utenos trikotažas VLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2019 Coupon payment MOGO100021A mogo RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2019 Extraordinary OLF1R Olainfarm RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2019 Extraordinary OLF1R Olainfarm RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2019 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2019 Dividend NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN payment date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2019 Coupon payment LVGB005023A Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG date Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en