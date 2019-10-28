SPCE Stock on the NYSE
Some investors are betting big on the final frontier being a draw for wealthy adventurers looking to get a taste of the cosmos. At least, that's the idea behind Virgin Galactic as it goes public today on the New York Stock Exchange under the name Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:SPCE).
Social Capital Hedosophia stock is the first space tourism stock to be available to retail investors, and it represents the creation of a whole new-potentially very lucrative-industry as companies look to monetize space travel.
On October 23, Virgin Galactic merged with Social Capital Hedosophia, which is one of the ventures of.
