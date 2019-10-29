Keep Green Growth Brands Inc on Your Investing RadarGreen Growth Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:GGBXF, CNSX:GGB) is one of those truly overlooked cannabis stocks that investors should keep on their radar.Like the overall cannabis stock market, Green Growth Brands stock has been on a downward trajectory in 2019. The company only went public in November 2018 through a reverse takeover, and it has had a rough ride since then.As of this writing, GGBXF stock is changing hands at $1.18 and has lost about 68% of its value in 2019. And it doesn't appear that the bloodletting is over.That said, Green Growth Brands has tremendous long-term growth potential and is worth.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...