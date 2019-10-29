At the request of Sprint Biosience AB, Sprint Biosience AB equity rights TO1 and TO2 will be traded on First North Premier as from October 30, 2019. Security name: Sprint Biosience AB TO1 --------------------------------------- Short name: SPRINT TO1 --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013282050 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 183922 --------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 14,5 SEK per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Sprint Biosience AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription February 14, 2020 - February 28,2020. period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading February 26, 2020. day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Sprint Biosience AB TO2 --------------------------------------- Short name: SPRINT TO2 --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013282068 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 183923 --------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 % of WWAP between April 27 2020 to May 8 2020 per share. Maximum issue price 16 SEK per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Sprint Biosience AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription May 14, 2020 - May 28,2020. period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading May 26, 2020. day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.