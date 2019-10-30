2019 Dongfeng Nissan Chengdu Marathon Held on Oct 27

Sports New Chengdu, Running to WMM (World Marathon Majors)

CHENGDU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / The 2019 Dongfeng Nissan Chengdu Marathon, China's first candidate for the Abbott World Marathon Majors (WMM), was held on the morning of October 27 with the participation of 30,000 runners from China and abroad running the marathon together. This year's long marathon weekend ran with the theme, 'Preparing a Universiade of High Standards, Building a World Famous Sports City of High Quality - Sports New Chengdu, Running to WMM'.

The Chengdu Marathon, co-organized by the Chinese Athletics Association and Chengdu Municipal People's Government, was divided into four disciplines: Marathon, Half Marathon, Happy Run and Wheelchair Marathon. In the end, runners from Ethiopia took the tape: Wondesen Feleke Zegeye won the men's race in 2:09:52, with fellow Ethiopians running 2nd and 3rd, while Yenenesh Tilahun Dinkesa took the women's race in 2:29:05, followed by runners from Ethiopia and Kenya.

This year's Chengdu Marathon appeared in the "Running China" Marathon series, co-organized by CCTV and the Chinese Athletics Association, with the CCTV Sports Channel providing a live broadcast beginning at 07:25 in the morning. Through the broadcast, audiences across the country gained not only an appreciation for Chengdu's urban style and construction, but they felt the enthusiasm of Chengdu, from the Jinsha Site Museum start until the runners crossed the finishing line.



As a new force in the marathon world, the Chengdu Marathon has rapidly increased in influence and stature since it was first run in 2017. It was named The Most Beautiful Track at the 2018 Chinese Athletics Association Special Event, and it ihas become a high-quality brand event in Chengdu. On May 14th, the Abbott World Marathon Majors, the Chinese Athletics Association, the Chengdu Municipal People's Government and Wanda Group called a press conference in Beijing to announce Chengdu Marathon's candidacy for the World Marathon Majors (WMM). This was China's first WMM candidate marathon, attracting the attention of the entire running world.



Building a World Famous Sports Event City



Over the past three years, Chengdu has held 67 international and more than 160 national sports events. The World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) held this August further affirmed Chengdu's ability to organize and host comprehensive sports events, while it serves as the prelude to Chengdu's 'Three World Games' over the next few years: the 31st Summer Universiade in 2021, the World Table Tennis Championships in 2022 and the World Games in 2025.

In the same way, by setting up platforms for sports events that actively promote Chengdu as a 'benchmark city' with an 'international business environment', Chengdu has also actively put sports facilities and event activities into scenic spots, setting up information resource platforms based on integration and sharing cultural exhibitions, travel consultation, events and activities to realize the resource integration of culture, sports, tourism and business.



"To hold an event is as same as running a city." Improving the service ability of the city is the basic support for successful holding of large-scale sports events. We should persist in combining "competition planning" with "city planning", coordinate the preparation of events and urban construction, promote the improvement of urban infrastructure and image enhancement, and increace the ability to host events and the service level.



Chengdu, through a series of major international events in the coming years, will also realize the transformation from 'one city between two mountains' to 'one mountain with two wings'. Among them, the eastern new area has been positioned as the carrier for the city's core function, the idea leading area of park city, the new window for international communications, the high-quality humanities vitality area and the new engine of a world famous event city. Among them, the Donganhu Sports Park area, which integrates culture, commerce, entertainment and sports, will become an important carrier for Chengdu to build a world famous event city.



As an event for which the citizens of Chengdu have a high degree of participation and love, the Chengdu Marathon continues to transform itself as an event. Chengdu Marathon constantly revises self- requirements as well as continuously upgrading as per the high standards of WMM. Which is not only towards the long-term, multi-year evaluation process conducted by the AbbottWMM, but rather in the bid to help Chengdu build a world famous event city.



Wheelchair Racing Making Its Debut in Chengdu Marathon



One of the highlights of this year's Chengdu Marathon is the new added Wheelchair Marathon. Among the contestants, China's Dai Yunqiang has attracted much attention. He won the fourth place in this year's London Marathon, in which he passed the other 4 contestants in the last two kilometers of sprint, creating his highest ranking ever in a Marathon. At the same time, he won the corresponding points of WMM series races.

Runners Thumbs up for the Upgraded Course



The marathon course is not only a course where the runners measure Chengdu with their steps, but it is also a hot topic in the marathon events. Drawing on their experience in 2018, Chengdu Marathon Organizing Committee carried out multiple improvements on the design of the course. They have done detailed analysis and research on each key point of the racetrack, striving to reduce the possible negative impacts by optimizing the route and controlling each time point in the early stage.



Mr. Tim Hazma, Managing Director of the WMM, and the Director of London Marathon all expressed their full affirmation and high appreciation for Chengdu Marathon's rapid progress and their achievement to international first-class organization level and standard in just three years.



After highly recognized by WMM and all sectors of society, Chengdu Marathon will continue to improve and escalate, stride forward towards the goal of becoming WMM event, create a globally renowned and grand sports brand in China, and finally help Chengdu to become the "World's Famous Sports City".



