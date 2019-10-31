Analyses of tebentafusp data provide further insight into platform's mechanism of action, potential link to clinical activity in uveal melanoma

Immunocore Limited, a leading T cell receptor (TCR) biotechnology company, will present new data on its proprietary ImmTAC platform and from the tebentafusp clinical research programme at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in National Harbor, Maryland from 7-10 November.

Immunocore's TCR technology generates a novel class of bispecific biologics called ImmTAC molecules that are designed to redirect the immune system to recognise and kill cancerous cells. Tebentafusp (IMCgp100), the first investigational ImmTAC molecule developed using this technology, has appeared to demonstrate specific targeting of gp100 a lineage antigen expressed in melanocytes and melanoma.

"We continue to advance the science behind which antigens are presented by cancer cells, to how they are recognized by T cell receptors, to the mechanism of our ImmTAC platform in the clinic. We look forward to sharing these new insights at SITC this year," said David Berman, Head of Research and Development at Immunocore.

Immunocore poster presentations include:

Friday, 8 November

Posters will be on display from 7 a.m. 8 p.m.; authors will be present during lunch and the poster reception (6:30 8 p.m.).

Poster 73: Large scale multiomics reveals a marked bias in driver mutations toward areas not reliably presented to the immune system Presented by: Alex Powlesland, PhD, Head of Proteomics, Immunocore



Poster 781: A new approach used to characterise off target peptide repertoires for T cell receptors that target the cancer testis antigen NY-ESO-1-HLA-A*02:01 Presented by: Stephen Harper, PhD, Group Leader, Protein Engineering Research, Immunocore



Saturday, 9 November

Posters will be on display from 7 a.m. 8 p.m.; authors will be present during lunch and the poster reception (7 8:30 p.m.).

Poster 766: The distinct binding footprints of bispecific T cell receptors (TCR) and TCR-mimic antibodies underpin their altered pHLA selectivity Presented by: David K. Cole PhD, Group Leader, Immunocore



Poster 462: ImmTAC -chemotherapy combination: A preclinical evaluation shows potential benefits Presented by: Adel Benlahrech, PhD, Principal Scientist, Immunocore



Poster 364: A gp100 targeting TCR-based soluble T cell engaging bispecific induces mobilisation and activation of peripheral T cells in patients with metastatic melanoma Presented by: Sion Lewis, PhD, Senior Scientist, Immunocore



Poster 706: A TCR-CD3 bispecific fusion protein mediates increased presentation of peptide-HLA which associates with improved T cell activation and tumour cell killing Presented by: Duncan Gascoyne, PhD, Senior Scientist, Immunocore



Poster 454: Induction of serum CXCL10 by tebentafusp, a gp100-CD3 bispecific fusion protein, was associated with survival in uveal melanoma in a Phase I/II Study Presented by: Marcus Butler, MD, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research



Poster 828: Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) following treatment with tebentafusp, a novel bispecific TCR-anti-CD3 directed against gp100, in patients with advanced melanoma Presented by: Alex Shoushtari, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Center



Ends

About ImmTAC Molecules

Immunocore's proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) technology generates a novel class of bispecific biologics called ImmTAC (Immune mobilising monoclonal TCRs Against Cancer) molecules that are designed to redirect the immune system to recognise and kill cancerous cells. ImmTAC molecules are soluble TCRs engineered to recognise intracellular cancer antigens with ultra-high affinity and selectively kill these cancer cells via an anti-CD3 immune-activating effector function. Based on the demonstrated mechanism of T cell infiltration into human tumours, the ImmTAC mechanism of action holds the potential to treat hematologic and solid tumours, regardless of mutational burden or immune infiltration, including immune "cold" low mutation rate tumours.

About Tebentafusp

Tebentafusp is a novel bispecific protein comprised of a soluble T cell receptor fused to an anti-CD3 immune-effector function. Tebentafusp specifically targets gp100, a lineage antigen expressed in melanocytes and melanoma, and is the first molecule developed using Immunocore's ImmTAC technology platform designed to redirect and activate T cells to recognise and kill tumour cells. Tebentafusp has Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation in the US and Promising Innovative Medicine designation under the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme for metastatic uveal melanoma. For more information about enrolling tebentafusp clinical trials for metastatic uveal melanoma, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT03070392).

About Uveal Melanoma

Uveal melanoma is a rare and aggressive form of melanoma, which affects the eye. Metastatic uveal melanoma typically has a poor prognosis and has no currently accepted optimal management or treatment.1,2 Although it is the most common primary intraocular malignancy in adults, the diagnosis is rare, with approximately 8,000 new patients diagnosed globally each year (1,600-2,000 cases/year in the US).3,4,5 Up to 50% of people with uveal melanoma will eventually develop metastatic disease.1,2 When the cancer spreads beyond the eye, only approximately half of patients will survive for one year.6

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a leading T cell receptor (TCR) biotechnology company working to create first-in-class biological therapies to address unmet patient needs in oncology as well as infectious and autoimmune diseases. Immunocore has a pipeline of proprietary and partnered programmes in development. Collaboration partners include Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Lilly, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Immunocore is headquartered in Oxfordshire, UK, with offices in Conshohocken, PA and Rockville, MD, US. The Company is privately held by a broad international investor base. For more information, please visit www.immunocore.com.

1 Damato BE, Dukes J, Goodall H, Carvajal RD. Tebentafusp: T cell redirection for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma. Cancers.2019;11(7):971.

2 Carvajal, RD, Schwartz, GK, Tezel, T, et al., 2017. Metastatic disease from uveal melanoma: treatment options and future prospects. British Journal of Ophthalmology, 101(1), 38-44.

3 Pandiani C, Béranger GE, Leclerc J, Ballotti R, Bertolotto C. Focus on cutaneous and uveal melanoma specificities. Genes Dev. 2017;31(8):724-743.

4 Jovanovic P, Mihajlovic M, Djordjevic-Jocic J, Vlajkovic S, Cekic S, Stefanovic V. Ocular melanoma: an overview of the current status. Int J Clin Exp Pathol. 2013;6(7):1230-1244.

5 About ocular melanoma. Ocular Melanoma Foundation website. www.ocularmelanoma.org?/about-om.htm. Accessed September 2019.

6 Rantala ES, Hernberg M, Kivelä TT. Overall survival after treatment for metastatic uveal melanoma: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Melanoma Res 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005425/en/

Contacts:

Immunocore

Louise Stenson, External Affairs and Brand Communications Manager

T: +44 (0) 1235 438600

E: info@immunocore.com

Follow on Twitter: @Immunocore

Syneos Health Communications (Tebentafusp/IMCgp100)

Stephanie Bukantz

T: +973 477 1814

E: ImmunocorePR@syneoshealth.com