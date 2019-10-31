Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Completion of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. acquisition of Cotswold Inns & Hotels 31-Oct-2019 / 12:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 31 October 2019 Completion of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. acquisition of Cotswold Inns & Hotels Further to the announcement on 23 October 2019, Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C., the premium pubs and hotels business, today announces that it has completed its acquisition of Cotswold Inns & Hotels Ltd. Ends For further information, please contact: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. Simon Emeny, Chief Executive 020 8996 2000 Adam Councell, Group Finance Director 020 8996 2000 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 Instinctif Partners Justine Warren 020 7457 2020 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: FUR - Announcement of Acquisition of Costswold Inns & Hotels on 23 October TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 26444 EQS News ID: 902103 End of Announcement EQS News Service

