Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-11-01 11:14 CET -- Due to technical disturbances trading on NASDAQ Baltic suspended. More information to come. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.