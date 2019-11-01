Nasdaq is experiencing connectivity issues that are affecting markets in the Baltics. As a result, equity markets have been halted in Nasdaq Baltic. We are working diligently to resolve the issue. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 525 31462 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.