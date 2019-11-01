Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2019
News des Tages! Erhebung in den Cannabis Adelsstand!
WKN: A2PLG4 ISIN: CA15643T3055 Ticker-Symbol: XJCB 
Stuttgart
01.11.19
13:05 Uhr
0,048 Euro
-0,004
-6,80 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTURION MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTURION MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,043
0,075
22:39
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTURION MINERALS LTD0,048-6,80 %