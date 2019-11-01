Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2019) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") announces that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to close a first tranche of its previously announced ($300,000) private placement for gross proceeds of $85,500.

The Company has issued 855,000 Common Share Units, priced at $0.10/Unit. The Units consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable for 2 years and priced at $0.15 and the shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring in March 2020.

The warrants are subject to an acceleration clause such that if the volume weighted average price of the Common Shares is greater than $0.30 per share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days at any time during the period of time commencing after Closing and until the expiry of the Warrants, the Company may at its option, elect to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants. In such case, the Warrants will expire on the 20th day after the date on which notice of such acceleration is given by the Company.

The Company anticipates a second closing will occur on or about mid-November.

ABOUT CENTURION

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on South American asset development. The Company's lead investment is its interest in the Ana Sofia Agri-Gypsum Fertilizer Project. In addition, the Company is actively pursuing business opportunities in the South American cannabis and related products industry.

