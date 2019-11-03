The end of October brought the 4th consecutive week up for the ATX. News came from ams, Palfinger, Bawag, Austrian Post, Wolford, Amag, OMV, Erste Group, Valneva, Erste Group. FACC was ATX best of the month and also the Winner of http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 0,32% to 3.164,64 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 15,25%. Up to now there were 110 days with a positive and 104 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 4,14% away, from the low 15,25%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,33%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,15%. These are the best-performers this week: Kapsch TrafficCom 5,86% in front of Amag 4,12% and Agrana 3,39%. And the following stocks performed worst: Bawag -4,6% in front of ...

