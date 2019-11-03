Palfinger: The Palfinger Group's revenue climbed 10.0 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2019, increasing from Euro 1,182.6 mn to Euro 1,300.6 mn and reaching yet another record level in this reporting period. EBITDA saw double-digit growth of 18.7 percent, rising from Euro 147.6 mn to Euro 175.1 mn. While this improvement is a reflection of the Group's solid business performance, it also includes a positive effect of Euro 8.2 mn attributable to the change in the accounting requirements for leases (IFRS 16 Leases). The EBITDA margin stood at 13.5 percent, up from 12.5 percent in the prior-year reporting period. EBIT grew by 17.3 percent from Euro 101.7 mn to Euro 119.3 mn in the first three quarters of 2019, giving an EBIT margin of 9.2 percent, up on the ...

