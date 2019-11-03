Valneva: Austrian/French biotech company Valneva recorded total revenues in the first nine months of 2019 of Euro 81.4 mn (Euro 92.1 mn excluding the GSK SAA termination effect) compared to Euro 78.3 mn in the first nine months of 2018. A net negative effect of Euro 10.7 mn was included in Valneva's collaboration and licensing revenues to reflect both the current and future payment obligations related to the termination of the SAA. Product sales revenues in the first nine months of 2019 increased to Euro 86.4 mn from Euro 71.1 mn in the first nine months of 2018, representing year-over-year growth of 22%. Valneva realized an operating loss of Euro 3.2 mn (operating profit of Euro 7.5 mn excluding the GSK SAA termination effect) in the first nine months of 2019 compared to an ...

