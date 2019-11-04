GROUPE GORGE: Groupe Gorgé: Strengthening of the Executive Management Appointment of Hélène de Cointet as Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Press release

Paris, November 4, 2019 at 7:00 am

Groupe Gorgé announces the appointment, starting November 4, 2019, of Hélène de Cointet as Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer in order to strengthen the Group's Executive Management.

In this role, she will oversee the management of subsidiaries, the development and the strategy for the Group alongside Raphaël Gorgé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Gorgé, in a context where the Group is accelerating its development.

Hélène de Cointet has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance and the support of small and medium-sized technology and industrial companies. Since 2015, she has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Safran Corporate Ventures, which she helped to found. In this role, she has invested and participated in the governance of growth companies in areas such as Industry 4.0, autonomous vehicles, and services. She was in particular Director of Prodways Group as representative of Safran Corporate Ventures since 2017.

Graduated in Management from Paris IX-Dauphine university and the Financial Analyst Training Center, Hélène de Cointet started her career at CM-CIC Securities as a financial analyst in charge of the aerospace and electronics sectors. She then joined KPMG Corporate Finance, where she led valuation and mergers and acquisitions in the fields of industry and IT before joining Safran in 2010 in the Mergers & Acquisitions department. She managed about twenty strategic analysis and medium-sized transactions for the Safran group.

About Groupe Gorgé

Founded in 1990, Groupe Gorgé is an independent group that specializes in high-tech industries. Today, the Group is active in the fields of security and protection in extreme environments, as well as in the 3D printing sector. In its more than twenty-five-year history, Groupe Gorgé has always developed and driven the latest technological and industrial innovations.

Smart Safety Systems:

Developing complete, innovative technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments.

Protection of High-Risk Installations:

Protecting people and ensuring the active and passive protection of installations for energy markets and industrial and tertiary sectors in France. Ensuring the maintenance of these protection systems.

3D Printing:

Enabling major industry players to find new routes to successful innovation and production processes by providing 3D printers, premium material, software and 3D printed parts.

The Group reported revenue of €296 M in 2018. It is backed by 2,000 employees and operations in close to 10 countries.

Forward Looking Statement

Groupe Gorgé press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding Groupe Gorgé's targets. These forward-looking statements reflect Groupe Gorgé's current expectations. Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. The risks and uncertainties that could affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets include, in addition to those indicated in the press release: the strength of competition; the development of markets in which the Group operates and notably the 3D printing division; currency fluctuations; obtaining the export authorizations that may be required for certain activities; control of costs and expenses; changes in tax legislation, laws, regulations or their enforcement; our ability to successfully keep pace with technological advances; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and key staff; the evolution, interpretation and uniform application and enforcement of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), according to which we prepare our financial statements; manufacturing and supply chain bottlenecks; the performance of our business partners (subcontractors, agents, suppliers, etc.). Some of these risk factors are set forth and detailed in our Document de Référence (Registration Document including the annual financial report filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers), available on our website www.groupe-gorge.com. This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. Other unanticipated, unknown or unforeseeable factors, such as changes in the economic situation or financial markets, could also have a material adverse effect on our targets.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe shares or securities in Groupe Gorgé or in its listed subsidiaries in any country whatsoever.

