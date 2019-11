After receiving two CE marks for the Actiste device, Brighter is registering the product with local authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). On introduction to the market, it will conduct user experience pilot tests to optimise adoption. Following the UAE, the company plans to focus its commercialisation efforts on Sweden, the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) area and South-East Asia (particularly Thailand and Indonesia).

